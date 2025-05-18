Al-Nasr warns: Iraq’s political map hinges on November elections

Shafaq News/ The upcoming parliamentary elections will be the key determinant of Iraq’s next government and the fate of the State Administration Coalition (SAC), al-Nasr Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, said on Sunday.

Coalition spokesperson Salam al-Zubaidi told Shafaq News that speculation about the shape of the next cabinet is premature and should be left to the post-election landscape. “Everything depends on what the ballot boxes yield. Current discussions are purely personal opinions, as no such proposals have been formally addressed within the Coordination Framework’s meetings,” he said.

Al-Zubaidi emphasized that the structure of Iraq’s future government will be shaped by voter turnout and how political leaders form alliances after results are in. “The current SAC is not a traditional political alliance but rather a coordination body established amid the vacuum created by the Sadrist withdrawal,” he noted, adding that the upcoming vote could either dissolve or reconfigure the coalition.

He warned that low voter turnout could lead to the continued dominance of powerful blocs, keeping the political status quo intact. “But if emerging or independent forces win enough seats, the landscape could change significantly,” he said.

Iraq is preparing for legislative elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, with political parties launching preparations as early as April. According to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 106 political parties and 10 independent lists have registered interest in participating, alongside nine political coalitions, with one newly approved so far.