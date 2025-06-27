Iraq's elections: Al-Nasr Coalition pulls out, backs State Forces Bloc

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Al-Nasr Coalition (The Victory), led by former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announced on Friday that it will not field its candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections, opting instead to support the National State Forces Alliance.

In a statement, the coalition affirmed its commitment to remaining part of the National State Forces Alliance. However, it said it would refrain from direct participation due to concerns over the integrity of the electoral environment.

"Al-Nasr refuses to participate in elections dominated by political money and lacking firm enforcement of legal safeguards against manipulation, vote-buying, misuse of public funds, foreign financing, and exploitation of state resources," the statement read.

The coalition argued that a political entity’s credibility and ethical standing are defined by its conduct, not by its electoral size. “True political weight comes from values, effectiveness, and national roles — not from flawed electoral metrics,” it added.

Al-Nasr emphasized the need to reform the electoral process to ensure broader participation and the selection of competent leaders, urging a shift away from unethical influences that could distort election outcomes.

“A conscious, free, and fair vote is what produces leaders truly deserving of public office,” the statement said.

The coalition also stressed the importance of preserving Iraq’s democratic political order, warning against any attempts to undermine the system or promote instability.

The parliamentary vote is set for November 11. Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission has finalized registration for political entities and continues to update the voter database, which now includes roughly 30 million registered voters.