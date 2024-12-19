After return to Syria, Iraq calls for amnesty for repatriated Syrian officers

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) urged the current Syrian authorities to uphold human rights standards by safeguarding the officers and personnel recently repatriated.

According to a statementby the JOC, several Syrian military personnel sought refuge with Iraqi forces, on December 7, and requested entry into Iraqi territory following recent developments in Syria.

The statement noted that, after securing formal approvals, Iraqi armed forces stationed near the Syrian border crossing facilitated their entry.

“On Thursday, in a gesture of respect for the Syrian people and in response to the requests of those wishing to return, 1,905 Syrian officers and personnel were officially handed over to Syrian authorities at the Al-Qa’im border crossing,” the JOC added.

Written assurances were obtained from the current Syrian authorities that those returning would be covered by the amnesty declared by the new authority. This amnesty guarantees the reintegration of returning personnel into their respective units, the JOC explained.

The statement concluded by confirming that the weapons previously held by the Syrian personnel remain in the custody of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and will be returned to the new Syrian government once it is formed.