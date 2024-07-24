US dollar exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The US dollar rose on Wednesday against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil of Iraqi Kurdistan.

At the opening of trading, the dollar was quoted at 149,550 Iraqi dinars for every $100 on the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, up from 149,250 dinars on Tuesday, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

In Baghdad’s local markets, exchange shops were selling the dollar at 150,500 dinars while the buying price settled at 148,500 dinars for every $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also strengthened at exchange shops, with the selling price at 149,900 dinars and the buying price at 149,800 dinars for every $100.