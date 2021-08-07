driven by other crudes, Basra light closes lower

Shafaq News/ Amid a softer market, Basra's light crude closed lower on Friday, settling at $71.57 a barrel, $0.7 (0.97%) below the previous session's price.

The price of a Basra heavy crude barrel rose to $67.42 a barrel, up by 2.9%.

The Saudi Arab light crude closed at $72.67 a barrel, while Iran's heavy settled $66.40 a barrel. UAE's Murban Mixture and the Algerian Saharan blend registered $71.24 and $70.48 a barrel, respectively. A barrel of Bonny light (Nigeria) registered $69.77, $0.16 above Angola's Girassol.