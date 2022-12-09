Xi says China to continue supporting Iraq's reconstruction

Shafaq News/ Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China will continue supporting Iraq's economic reconstruction and help it restore industries, improve people's livelihood and achieve sustainable development.

Xi made the remarks during his talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.

Xi’s three-day visit to the kingdom includes Arab and Gulf summits and is being closely watched by the United States as Washington’s relations with Riyadh are at a low point.

On Thursday, Xi and King Salman signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” after he was escorted to Yamamah Palace by the Saudi Royal Guard, who were on horseback and carried Chinese and Saudi flags.

China is the world’s largest importer of crude oil, for which it is heavily reliant on Saudi Arabia. The agreements that both sides were to sign were valued at around $30bn, according to Saudi state media.