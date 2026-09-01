Shafaq News- Baghdad

Japan’s exports to Iraq fell 58.9% in the second quarter of 2026, dropping to about $83 million from $202 million in the first quarter, according to data from Japan’s Finance Ministry.

Vehicles and auto parts led Japanese exports to Iraq at $57 million, accounting for about 69% of the second-quarter total. Rubber and rubber products ranked second at $6.7 million, followed by machinery, mechanical equipment, and parts at $4.4 million. Optical and medical instruments and measuring equipment accounted for about $3.9 million, while iron and steel products totaled around $3.3 million.

Japanese exports also included pharmaceutical and chemical products, synthetic fibers, soap, and cleaning products.