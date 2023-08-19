Undersecretary of Ministry of Oil Emphasizes Accelerated Transition to Full Capacity at Karbala Oil Refinery

Shafaq News/ Hamid Younes, the Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Oil for Refining Affairs, reaffirmed the ministry's dedication to expediting the phased transition towards total operational capacity at the Karbala oil refinery, with an envisaged output of 140,000 barrels per day.

The move followed the successful completion of contractual obligations by a consortium of Korean companies responsible for overseeing the refinery's engineering, technical, and operational requirements.

During a visit to the Karbala Oil Refinery, Younes conducted an extensive inspection of the ongoing operations. He articulated that his visit encompassed a strategic meeting involving key refinery officials, stakeholders, and representatives from the international consulting office.

The agenda of the discussion revolved around deliberations on the sequential integration of production units, ultimately culminating in the commencement of operational activities at full design capacities.

Younes highlighted that his visit also entailed a comprehensive field tour, encompassing the entirety of the refinery's infrastructure, including control centers and production units.

The Karbala Oil Refinery project marks a significant stride in Iraq's petroleum sector, with the meticulous collaboration between the Ministry of Oil and the consortium of Korean companies. As global oil demand maintains its upward trajectory, the successful operation of this refinery is poised to bolster Iraq's production capacity and further cement its position as a critical player in the global energy landscape.