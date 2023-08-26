USD to IQD: Stability in Baghdad, slight dip in Erbil

Shafaq News / Exchange rates of the US Dollar against the Iraqi Dinar have stabilized in Baghdad's markets, while they slightly decreased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, by the end of the day on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the Dollar's rates saw a minor rise following the closure of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 153,000 IQD per $100. These rates remained the same as the morning's.

Our correspondent indicated that selling prices in local exchange shops in Baghdad remained steady, with the selling price at 154,000 IQD, and the buying price at 152,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the Dollar experienced a slight decrease, with the selling price reaching 153,500 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 153,000 IQD per $100.