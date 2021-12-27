سیاسة

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-27T08:15:52+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Sunday's opening rate.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 148,000 and 147,800 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

