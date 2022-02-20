USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) registered a further decline in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 145,400 IQD to 100, eye-popping 1,100 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 144,500 and 146,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling and buying rates stood at 146,250 and 145,250 IQD to 100, respectively.