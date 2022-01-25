Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-25T07:52:59+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 148050 and 147900 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-12 08:17:17
USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

Date: 2021-04-10 07:54:56
Baghdad and Erbil exchange markets closed on Sunday

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-01 14:29:26
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-04-18 07:59:32
Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-02 07:35:01
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil