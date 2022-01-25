USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148000 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates stood at 148050 and 147900 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.