Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-12T08:17:17+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,100 IQD to 100, 50 dinars above yesterday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the buying and selling rates of 100 USD reached 148,200 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-01 14:29:26
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-04-18 07:59:32
Dinar/Dollar's rates hiked in Baghdad and Erbil

Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-02 07:35:01
Dinar/Dollar's rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Central exchange markets close in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-05-13 07:59:25
Central exchange markets close in Baghdad and Erbil

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-08-12 08:04:24
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil

Date: 2021-06-13 07:41:57
Dollar/Dinar rates: steady in Baghdad and minor slip in Erbil