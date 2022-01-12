USD/IQD exchange rates slight rose in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) inched up in Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,100 IQD to 100, 50 dinars above yesterday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148500 and 147500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the buying and selling rates of 100 USD reached 148,200 and 148,000 IQD, respectively.