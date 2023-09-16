USD rises in Baghdad, declines in Erbil

Shafaq News / Dollar prices increased in Baghdad's markets on Saturday, while they experienced a downward trend in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the USD exchange rate surged after the closure of the al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 156,000 IQD for $100. In the morning of the same day, the dollar was priced at 155,800 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices in exchange shops in local Baghdad markets remained stable, with the selling price at 157,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 155,000 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, however, the dollar recorded a decrease, with the selling price at 156,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 155,700 IQD for $100.