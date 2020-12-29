US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the dollar rose again in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan today, December 29.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that the Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 143,100 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, which is the same price Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded in Baghdad.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 144,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 142,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

As for Erbil, the dollar's price also witnessed a rise, and the selling price reached 143,000 per hundred dollars, while the purchase at 142,800 for every 100 dollars.