Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the dollar stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan on Thursday, October 8.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 123700 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded 123,700 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also stabilized in the local markets' exchange shops, as the selling prices reached 124,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices amounted to 123,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, dollar prices have also witnessed stability, as the selling price reached 123700 for every hundred dollars, while the purchase price amounted to 123,500 per hundred US dollars.

The owners of some offices attributed the stability of the market to the holiday announced by the government on the occasion of the Arbaeen visit.