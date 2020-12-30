US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rates rose in the markets of Baghdad and Kurdistan today, December 30.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad recorded today 143,700 Iraqi dinars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 143,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 144750 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 142,750 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's ​​price also rose, and the selling price reached 143500 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 143,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.