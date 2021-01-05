Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-01-05T07:35:50+0000
US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rate increased in the Baghdad markets, while it stabilized in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, January 5.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 143900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 143950 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 145,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 143,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, dollar prices have stabilized, as the selling price reached 144,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 143,500 for every 100 dollars.

related

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-09 08:17:28
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-08 08:22:03
Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-29 07:46:11
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-30 07:21:48
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges