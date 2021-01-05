US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rate increased in the Baghdad markets, while it stabilized in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday, January 5.

Shafaq News Agency reporter said that Al-Kifah Central Stock Exchange in Baghdad registered 143900 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while Al-Harithiya Stock Exchange recorded 143950 dinars for every 100 dollars.

Our reporter indicated that the buying and selling prices also increased in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 145,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 143,000 dinars, for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, dollar prices have stabilized, as the selling price reached 144,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 143,500 for every 100 dollars.