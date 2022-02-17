Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-17T07:42:04+0000
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Shafaq News / The dollar exchange rates stabilized in the Iraqi market today, Thursday (February 17, 2022).

• The Kifah Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for $ 100.

• The Al-Harthiya Stock Exchange recorded 147,900 dinars for 100 dollars.

In Baghdad

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,500 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,500 dinars for $ 100

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region

Selling prices in the banking stores in the local markets

•Sale price: 148,000 dinars for $ 100

•Purchase price: 147,900 dinars for $ 100

related

The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-09 08:17:28
The dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-10-08 08:22:03
Dollar prices stabilized on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-29 07:46:11
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Date: 2020-12-30 07:21:48
US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Date: 2021-01-05 07:35:50
US dollar prices rise in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

Government source reveals to Shafaq News the reason behind the decline in dollar prices

Date: 2021-09-01 10:21:38
Government source reveals to Shafaq News the reason behind the decline in dollar prices