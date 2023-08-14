USD/IQQ closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed slightly higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD closed at a rate of 153,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel market stood at 154,000 and 152,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD buying and selling rates settled at 153,150 and 153,050 to 100, respectively.