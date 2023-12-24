USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,950 IQD to 100, 500 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,750 and 151,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 152,100 and 152,000 IQD to 100, respectively.