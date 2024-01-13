Dollar Prices Decline in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

On Saturday, Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, with the opening of Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar stands at 153,300 dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, the selling price reached 154,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price recorded 152,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 153,100 dinars, with the purchasing price of 152,800 dinars for every 100 dollars.