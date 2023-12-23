USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) went slightly down in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,450 IQD to 100, 800 IQD below Thursday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 151,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 152,800 and 152,100 IQD to 100, respectively.