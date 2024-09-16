USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed unchanged in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 149,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiyah Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 150,050 and 149,950 IQD to 100, respectively.