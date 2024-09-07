USD/IQD rate steadies in Baghdad, lowers in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed unchanged in the markets of Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 149,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150,500 and 148,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 149,500 and 149,400 IQD to 100, respectively.