USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 153,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 900 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.