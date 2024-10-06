USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 155,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 600 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156,500 and 153,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 155,350 and 155,250 IQD to 100, respectively.