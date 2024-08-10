USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 149,900 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,000 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 149,900 and 149,800 IQD to 100, respectively.