USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 151,500 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,500 and 150,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 151,500 and 151,400 IQD to 100, respectively.