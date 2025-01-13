USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar recorded an upward trend in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 151,150 IQD per $100, compared to 150,850 IQD recorded on Sunday.

Selling prices in Baghdad’s exchange shops stood at 152,000 IQD while buying prices reached 150,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 151,000 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,900 IQD.