USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar experienced a slight increase in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 150,100 IQD per $100, up from 149,900 IQD recorded on Monday.

In Baghdad's local currency exchange shops, the selling price reached 151,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price stood at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price was 150,100 IQD per $100, and the buying price was 150,000 IQD.