USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rate of the US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded a rate of 145,300 IQD per $100, compared to 144,400 IQD on Sunday.

The selling prices at local currency exchange shops in Baghdad reached 146,500 IQD and buying prices reached 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,450 IQD and the buying price was 145,200 IQD per $100.