USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the dollar increased at the close of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,650 dinars per $100, up from 142,200 dinars recorded on Sunday.

In Baghdad exchange shops, the selling price reached 143,500 dinars, and the buying price was 141,500.

In Erbil, the dollar traded at 142,050 dinars for selling and 141,750 for buying.