Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar increased at the close of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 142,500 dinars per $100, up by 300 dinars from the morning rate.

In Baghdad exchange shops, the selling price reached 143,500 dinars, and the buying price was 141,500.

In Erbil, the dollar traded at 141,900 dinars for selling and 141,600 for buying.