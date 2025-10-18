USD/IQD exchange rates steady in Baghdad, edge higher in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rate held steady in Baghdad but recorded a slight increase in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,600 Iraqi dinars per $100, the same rate seen on Thursday.

Exchange offices across the capital’s local markets recorded selling prices at 142,500 dinars and buying prices at 140,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, selling stood at 141,450 dinars and buying at 141,350 dinars per $100.