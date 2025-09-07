USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, slip in Erbil
2025-09-07T15:44:54+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil
On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,900 IQD per $100, the same rate recorded in the morning.
In Baghdad’s local currency markets, dollar sales also held steady at 144,000 IQD per $100, with the buying price at 142,000 IQD.
In Erbil, the sales closed at 142,600 IQD per $100 and purchases at 142,500 IQD.