USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, slip in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad while edging lower in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,900 IQD per $100, the same rate recorded in the morning.

In Baghdad’s local currency markets, dollar sales also held steady at 144,000 IQD per $100, with the buying price at 142,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the sales closed at 142,600 IQD per $100 and purchases at 142,500 IQD.