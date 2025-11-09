USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rate remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil as trading closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,550 IQD per $100, unchanged from this morning’s rate.

In local exchange shops across the capital, selling prices stood at 142,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 140,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 141,250 IQD per $100 and buying at 141,100 IQD.