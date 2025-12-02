USD/IQD exchange rates slip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar weakened against the Iraqi dinar on Tuesday, retreating in both Baghdad and Erbil as trading sessions ended.

According to a Shafaq News survey, rates in Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges fell to 142,650 IQD per $100, down from 142,900 IQD earlier in the day.

Retail currency shops followed the decline, with selling prices easing to 143,750 IQD and buying at 141,750 IQD.

Erbil recorded a similar pullback, with the dollar selling at 141,900 IQD per $100 and buying at 141,650 IQD.