USD/IQD exchange rates record a downward trend in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, dollar prices inched lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, as the trading market closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 151,100 IQD per $100, compared to the morning rate of 151,150 IQD.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, the selling rate stood at 152,000 IQD per $100, and the buying rate at 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate was 150,950 IQD per $100 and the buying rate was 150,850 IQD.