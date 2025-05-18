USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates decreased against the Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, while inching higher in Erbil, as trading closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,350 IQD per $100, compared to 142,450 IQD earlier in the day.

Local exchange shops in Baghdad recorded selling prices of 143,500 IQD and buying at 141,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rates rose to 142,450 IQD and the buying rates to 142,200 IQD per $100.