USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates slipped slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil as local exchange markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,450 dinars per $100, down from 141,550 dinars in the morning.

Exchange shops in Baghdad’s local markets maintained stable retail prices, selling the dollar at 142,500 dinars and buying at 140,500 dinars per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged lower, selling at 141,150 dinars and buying at 141,100 dinars.