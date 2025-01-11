USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the US dollar prices declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, following the closure of the stock exchange market.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 150,950 IQD per $100, compared to 151,200 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 152,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 150,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,850 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 150,750 IQD.