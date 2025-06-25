USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates dropped against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday in both Baghdad and Erbil as currency exchanges closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,200 IQD per $100, down from 141,500 IQD earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price stood at 142,250 IQD, while the buying price was 140,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling rate reached 141,000 IQD and the buying rate 140,950 IQD per $100.