USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates decreased at the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 141,150 dinars for every 100 dollars after it was set at 141,500.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 142,250 IQD and 140,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 141,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 141,050.