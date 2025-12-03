USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates slipped against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, easing after several days of gains that stretched from late November into early December.

According to a Shafaq News survey, traders at Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges quoted 142,650 IQD per $100, down from 142,900 IQD on Tuesday.

Retail currency dealers in the capital also marked lower levels, selling the $100 note at 143,500 IQD and buying at 141,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the dollar mirrored the downward move, selling at 141,800 IQD per $100 and buying at 141,600 IQD.