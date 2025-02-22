USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US dollar exchange rates declined in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad registered a rate of 149,950 IQD per $100, down from 150,050 IQD recorded on Thursday.

Selling prices in local currency exchange outlets in Baghdad reached 151,000 IQD per $100, with the buying rate at 149,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 149,900 IQD per $100 and the buying price at 149,700 IQD.