USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, hold ground in Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar exchange rates recorded a slight increase against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad’s markets, while rates remained stable in Erbil as trading closed for the day.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,600 IQD per $100, up from 141,500 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the selling rate stood at 142,500 IQD per $100, while the buying rate settled at 140,500 IQD.

In Erbil, rates held steady at 141,250 IQD for selling and 141,150 IQD for buying per $100.