USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News - Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates weakened slightly against the Iraqi dinar as trading closed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, the exchange rate climbed to 141,700 dinars per $100 in Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 141,600 dinars earlier in the day.

In local currency offices, the selling price rose to 142,750 dinars per $100, while the buying price stood at 140,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar was selling at 141,550 dinars and buying at 141,450 dinars per $100.