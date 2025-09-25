USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil
2025-09-25T08:48:46+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil
On Thursday, the US dollar exchange rates climbed against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 141,950 IQD per $100, up from 141,450 IQD on Wednesday.
In local exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 143,000 IQD per $100, with buying at 141,000 IQD.
In Erbil, the dollar also gained, trading at 141,750 IQD for selling and 141,650 IQD for buying per $100.