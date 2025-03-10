USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar exchange rates rose against the Iraqi dinar in currency markets across Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 148,500 IQD per $100, up from 148,400 IQD the previous day.

Local exchange shops maintained a selling rate of 149,500 IQD and a buying rate of 147,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar recorded 148,300 IQD per $100 for selling and 148,200 IQD for buying.